News From the Past

This photo first appeared in the Aug. 21, 1969 edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor file photo

From the Hankinson News:

100 YEARS AGO - Aug. 21, 1919

Mike O’Brien, professional gunman and holdup artists, is dead as the result of a melee in the jungles just west of Hankinson. Frank Edwards, one of the trio O’Brien and his gang held up, was hit in the breast and left arm but was not dangerously hurt.

Playing against nine men and the umpire at Clinton last Thursday, Hankinson drew the short end of a 18 to 1 score. The work of the Clinton umpire was so coarse that the game was an absolute farce.

Nimrods will enter the fields Sept. 3 without dogs. Legislation passed by the legislature makes it unlawful to train or run dogs, including pointers, setters and droppers, or allow them to run loose in the fields where game birds may be found from November to April.

75 YEARS AGO - Aug. 17, 1944

The Hankinson Sales Pavilion sales were called off during the harvest and threshing, but as soon as the busy season is over the sales will be resumed.

The State Game and Fish Department this week transplanted 5,000 black bass fingerlings and 1,000 crappies to Lake Elsie.

T-5 Merrile Umbreit of Great Bend, who has served for twenty-six months overseas in the Aleutian theater of operations with the Coast Artillery Corps, will arrive in the states about August 14 to spend a furlough with his parent, Mr. Albert Umbreit.

50 YEARS AGO - Aug. 21, 1969

The public is cordially invited to the fiftieth anniversary worship service of Calvary Lutheran Church.

The annual Hankinson picnic for all one-time residents of Hankinson now living in Minneapolis-St. Paul area will be held at Minnehaha Park.

An employee of Mahrer Construction, Lloyd Willprecht suffered a broken leg during an explosion as the crew was preparing hot tar for a project.

