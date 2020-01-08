News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Jan. 4, 1995
Operators of a casino being built near Hankinson plan to offer Las Vegas style betting on professional sports, but state officials and a lawyer for the national Football League say it may be illegal.
Fire officials say there is a problem with the county 911 system. Some fire departments have been sent to incorrect addresses on an emergency call. Other departments were sent incorrectly on a fire call in another department’s fire districts.
The Tri-State Corn Processors Cooperative is still shooting for spring construction of a $10 million ethanol plant near Rosholt, S.D.
15 YEARS AGO - Jan. 5, 2005
A single-story dwelling was completely engulfed with flames when Lidgerwood firefighters responded. At 10 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Lidgerwood Fire Department responded to a call behind Bank of the West.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department isn’t ruling out a possible connection between two incidents last week in Hankinson. Green’s Implement was burglarized and a vandalism occurred at Mark Sand and Gravel.
10 YEARS AGO - Jan. 5, 2010
Jeff Nelson sat in a military compound in Iraq, while his mother was in Wyndmere. Thanks to technology, mom could sit thousands of miles away and talk to her son. It was 11:40 a.m. Wyndmere time and about 8:30 p.m. Iraq time. The two caught up just in time to exchange holiday greetings.
The Tri Community Theatre is rejuvenating an interest in theatrical arts by reorganizing and performing again. Board president Curt Brownlee said the theater group took a 13 year hiatus, but due to an interest from the surrounding area, the Tri Community Theatre is once again under the spotlight.
