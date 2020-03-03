News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - March 1, 1995
Patty Wetterling talked before a packed crowd at Hankinson High School, telling parents how to safeguard their children against abductors. Her son, Jacob, was abducted in October 1989.
Burkel Turkey Farm and a proposed $260 million corn processing plant could take a major bite out of Richland County’s road budget, county officials said. County Commission Chairman Roman Berg said those sites are on township roads, and the county would have to upgrade the road to the site as a county road.
15 YEARS AGO - March 1, 2005
The Lidgerwood Woman’s Club was originally created to provide women with an opportunity to meet, share educational endeavors and participate in cultural events. Since the fraternity first began, 100 years have passed and Lidgerwood women continue to enjoy culture and togetherness.
For one Lidgerwood faction, it has become crunch time. Unless the Save the Gym committee can convince the Lidgerwood School Board to address their concerns, the current gymnasium will be demolished.
10 YEARS AGO - March 2, 2010
A whirlwind of traveling in the past 10 years by Wyndmere woman Virginia Goerger has put her on each continent, but one. Africa was the last stop of her challenge to reach all seven continents by the time she turned 70. She left for South Africa Jan. 15 and returned 18 days later, fulfilling her mission.
Hankinson girls entered the championship round of Region 1 as the defending champions. For the past two years, Hankinson and Central Cass have battled for regional supremacy and a berth at the state tournament. This year, Central Cass came out strong and defeated the Pirates 51-42.
