News From the Past

From the Hankinson News:
100 YEARS AGO - Sept. 4, 1919
Thieves entered the Monson general store at New Effington and got away with silks to the value of between $600 to $700. The robbers left no clue, but from the methodical manner in which they cleaned out the silk stock without molesting other articles it is evident they had a good idea of where to look for what they wanted.
Owing to the busy season there was a rather small attendance at the meeting of soldier boys called for last Friday evening to organize a branch of the American Legion for this part of the county. However, a sufficient number of names have been secured to apply for the charter and the branch is assured for our city.
75 YEARS AGO - Aug. 31, 1944
In a telegram to The News, Sen. William Langer suggests that farmers be warned against selling barley. He reports the “trebi ruling” is being fought in congress.
The U.S. Office of Education has lately released a handbook entitled “National Go-to-School Drive.” In this pamphlet, it is stressed the importance of all those under eighteen to attend school.
The Hankinson Legion Auxiliary sold 1,000 For Get Me Nots in this city, realizing $100.00 for the Disabled Veterans Association.
50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 4, 1969
About 100 people attended the Hankinson picnic for one-time residents now living in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in Minnesota.
Royal, 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Boehning of Norwood, Minn., and former Hankinson residents, was killed while riding on a motorcycle with his uncle, Harry Jipson, 16, near Graceville. Double funeral services were held.
St. Francis Academy reports enrollment for the current year at 103 in all eight grades. This represents a decrease of 38 from last year’s figure of 141.
