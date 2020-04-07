Quantcast
News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:

25 YEARS AGO - April 5, 1995

Caroline Stack, reminisced about early life in Hankinson. She says, “Circus Day was a day to remember. It meant a fun holiday for the entire countryside. Crowds of people gathered on Main Street to watch the parade. And what a parade! There were elephants, camels, horse, brightly-colored wagons, bands, clowns.”

Sandy Meyer, Hankinson, is a contestant for the Mrs. North Dakota U.S. I pageant.

Donna Berg played Florence Ungar, while Linda Hinrichs was Olive Madison in the Tri-Community Theatre’s production of the “Odd Couple.”

15 YEARS AGO - April 5, 2005

Fairmount resident absorbed the news of an apparent murder-suicide. The victims were Bernice Krause, 50, of Fairmount, and her estranged former boyfriend Kevin Karst, 46, of Sisseton, S.D. Both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

The same wind that sparked burning garbage kept two houses from burning. Maxine Roeder and Randy and Jolene Roeder’s homes were threatened, but a brisk wind kept the fire from reaching their homes.

10 YEARS AGO - April 6, 2010

The idea of re-purposing three historic buildings into a community center is gaining steam in town. Dick Crooks, co-chair of the Hankinson Community Center committee, offered a formal recommendation to the city council to accept the idea of remodeling three 100-year-old buildings for a new community center.

The Hankinson Community Center fundraising committee received $225,000 in cash with an additional $82,000 yet to be received.

Rick Jacobson, superintendent of Wyndmere Public School, was named Southeast Region Superintendent of the Year for 2009-10.

