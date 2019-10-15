Quantcast
News From the Past

This photo first appeared in the Oct. 12, 1994 edition of the Richland County News-Monitor.

 News Monitor files

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:

25 YEARS AGO - Oct. 12, 1994

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is conducting a tagging study of fish collected from Mooreton Pond to determine potential problem areas that have plagued the lake recently.

A committee formed to look at activities of a casino slated to be built in Greendale Township. The ad hoc committee is hoping to combine a number of entities for information-gathering.

In a scalding letter to President Clinton, Greendale Township board members strongly object to former Gov. George Sinner’s consideration for Secretary of Agriculture. The board site’s Sinner’s disregard after signing a gaming compact with Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe with only one month left in office.

15 YEARS AGO - Oct. 12, 2004

Although it isn’t the world’s largest potato, it might be big enough to feed Erwin Lugert’s 10 children, 14 grandchildren and their three great-grandchildren. Lugert pulled a 4 1/2 pound behemoth from his garden.

Farmers Co-op Elevator in Lidgerwood reached a stage where it was grow or go. The company expanded their facility to include a new 450,000 bushel bin, a new scale, dump station and two new dryers.

10 YEARS AGO - Oct. 13, 2009

Brent Wolfe of Wolfe Ford Inc., had no idea how many drivers would show up for his Drive One 4 UR School fundraiser. He hoped to reach the maximum amount of dollars, which was $6,000. To reach this total he would need 300 test drivers. By day’s end, he raised $4,300 for the Warbirds sporting co-op by having 215 households take part in the program.

Wyndmere High School students opened their eyes to need and made it their goal to make a difference. They raised money with the “Food for the Hungry” program.

