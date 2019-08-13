News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor files:
25 YEARS AGO - Aug. 10, 1994
Teams of inspectors were in Richland County last week looking at 82 sites to determine eligibility for damage assistance. Gov. Ed Schafer previously announced that Richland County was added to the list of those eligible for state and federal disaster assistance.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called out to Hankinson for what authorities say is a strike-related incident. According to Deputy Gary Ruhl, railroad security called for assistance when a vehicle was discovered blocking the tracks west of Hankinson.
A group of ladies belonging to Wyndmere Lutheran Church has been making soap since 1972. In the past 22 years the women have contributed 13,956 pounds of soap to Third World countries.
15 YEARS AGO - Aug. 10, 2004
Hankinson’s Ralph Bladow said he and other veterans can’t use words to describe all they saw and did in World War II. Bladow and nine other veterans from North Dakota are featured on a web page for Sen. Byron Dorgan, which includes a special oral history with photos of the veterans and interviews.
In North Dakota, many people dream of retiring and moving to the city, somewhere warmer. John and Denise Eastin had a different dream, moving from Long Beach, Calif., to a small farm near Great Bend to begin their dream of operating a small hobby farm.
10 YEARS AGO - Aug. 11, 2009
A final public information meeting was held in Hankinson, so when voters go the polls next week they will have an educated vote. The Hankinson City Council is asking for a 1 percent increase to pay for half of a new community center.
The Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club is planning their 2nd annual run to be held near Lidgerwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.