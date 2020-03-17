News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - March 15, 1990
Detective stories are fun, and the musical “Lucky Dollars - Private Eye” is an amusing extravaganza with a devilishly intricate solution. The play, presented by the Fairmount Theatre Guild, takes to the stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
The Fairmount Masons, at their bi-monthly meeting, elected Daryl Thompson as Master of the lodge for 1990. Guy Whitehead was elected as Sr. Warden and Gary Osborn as Jr. Warden.
The boys varsity basketball team received a certificate from the North Dakota High School Activities Association for having GPA’s 3.2 or higher.
