News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - March 11, 1920
Returns from Tuesday’s elections are so meagre that it is impossible at this time to indicate the outcome on any of the issues involved.
Don’t think because you have cashed the last interest coupon or there is only one coupon left that Uncle Sam is through paying interest on your Liberty bonds.
Hankinson should be in on this! Enderlin is organizing a semi-professional baseball league of ten teams. Nine would be included from Lisbon, Wyndmere, Valley City, Casselton, Tower City, Rogers, Noma, Carrington, Sheldon and Enderlin. The estimated cost of maintaining a team in Enderlin has been given as $1,000.
75 YEARS AGO - March 8, 1945
In one of Richland county’s most disastrous fires, the W. C. Bohn & Son Implement Company building, machinery and hardware stock, service shop and coal shed in Great Bend burned to the ground. When the alarm was sounded, the fire engulfed the upper story.
Hankinson Commercial club members decided to support a program for betterment of Lake Elsie as a fisherman’s paradise. Club members plan to haul large rocks and dump them onto the ice. When the thaw comes the rocks will sink to the bottom where they will prove a protection for the fries from the cannibal fish.
50 YEARS AGO - March 5, 1970
Daryl Johnson of Mooreton had the top yield in the state of North Dakota for the third consecutive year in the National Corn Growers Association National Non-Irrigated Corn Yield Contest with a yield of 133.44 bushels per acre on a 25 acre field.
In one of the most unusual weather developments here Monday night, the Soo Line Weather reporting station reported over three-quarter of an inch of rain, which was accompanied by an electrical storm. This unusual weather phenomena was accompanied by wind.
