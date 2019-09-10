News From the Past

From the Fairmount News:
30 YEARS AGO - Sept. 7, 1989
Class officers were elected at Fairmount School. Scott Steffens was elected president and Paul Holstein is vice president of the senior class. Tadayuki Ide was elected president and Christy Berg vice president of the junior class. Darin Ennen is president and Deena Noel vice president for sophomores. Toni Kelsch is president and Jay Ennen vice president for freshmen.
The Fairmount Pheasants girls basketball team was narrowly defeated 40-37 by the Hankinson Pirates.
This year is declared “Year of the Weed” by North Dakota State University Extension Service because of the continued moisture this summer.
