News From the Past

This editorial cartoon first appeared in the Sept. 7, 1944 edition of the Hankinson News.

 News Monitor files

From the Hankinson News:

100 YEARS AGO - Sept. 11, 1919

A Great Northern employee named Drake was shot in the leg by one of a pair of bandits who robbed the farmers’ store at Christine Monday night. The robbers then made their escape after abandoning the Ford car filled with loot from the Christine robbery.

Vacation days are about over for the kids, for they resume school work next Monday morning. Everything is in readiness for the opening—the building has been scrubbed and cleaned from basement to third story.

Burglars entered the Wipperman Merc. Co’s store, either with a key or were apparently hidden in the store when same was locked up as there were no signs of open or broken windows when the store was opened the next morning.

75 YEARS AGO - Sept. 7, 1944

Bob Williams, 57 year old farmer residing near Lidgerwood, won the 22nd annual North Dakota state horseshoe pitching tournament at Fargo.

A representative of the State Salvage Administration was in this city today seeing to have some organization initiate a campaign to salvage rags, waste paper and tin cans. Drives for these military necessities have not proven very successful in this city.

50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 11, 1969

The Hankinson Pirates dropped their first game of the season when the Wahpeton B team came from behind to overcome Hankinson 20-16.

The Richland County Soil Conservation District has named Norman Olson as their outstanding Conservation Farmer for 1969.

With the 4-H year coming to a close this month, members and their leaders were busy last week getting ready for the annual 4-H Achievement Days. Participating from this area were the Brightwood Belles, the ED Guys, the ED Gals Club and the Greendale Club.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

