News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 16, 1919
With three court decisions against him, Neil Macdonald may decide he has had “enough” in his contemptible attempt to hang on to an office from which the voters of the state had ousted him. The supreme court has decided that Miss Nielson is fully qualified for the office she holds and has confirmed her tenure of it.
Miss Nettie Pokornowski and Lawrence Fischer were married Oct. 8 at St. Martin’s church, Geneseo. The contracting parties are favorably known in this vicinity and will make their home on the farm owned by the groom.
75 YEARS AGO - Oct. 12, 1944
North Dakota is putting forth an all-out effort in the second united statewide campaign for the 22 agencies of the North Dakota War Chest and local home front welfare and character-building groups.
The first of a series of five dances to be held in the High School, Auditorium, and sponsored by the Lidgerwood Junior Chamber of Commerce will be Thursday.
With the Fifth Army, Italy—Pvt. Don Strege, radio operator, has been fighting with the 188th Infantry Regiment, veterans of more than 300 days of combat in its attempt to breach the Gothic line in Italy.
50 YEARS AGO - Oct. 16, 1969
A man died sometime before 5 a.m. He was driving a load of machinery trailer parts from Sioux Falls, S. D., to West Fargo when his truck and trailer failed to make the left turn as ND 18 joins ND 11 east of Lidgerwood.
The first completely killing frost of the fall occurred early Wednesday morning, after several nights when the temperature fell to the low 30s and even 28.
The Lidgerwood City council, meeting Monday night, voted to install the more powerful street lights all along Wiley Avenue. Five such lamps were installed on a trial basis and reaction has been favorable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.