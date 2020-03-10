News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - March 8, 1990
David Maack and Patricia Estes, residents of Fairmount at 206 Second St. S., have 10 days in which to clean up property to the standards as outlined in the city’s community preservations and improvement regulation. This property was deemed in violation of the city’s regulations against “conditions on property in the city which are detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of residents ...”
Steve Schmit, a senior on the Fairmount boys basketball team, was named for the second year in a row to the Wild Rice All-Conference team. The announcement was made at the close of the district tourney.
