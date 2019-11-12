News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Nov. 9, 1989
“Fairmount Welcomes You” says the sign on the east side of Fairmount, along Highway 11. The sign was originally located just west of the Post Office until it was blown down by a storm about three years ago, said Sandy Bernard, president of the Fairmount Community Betterment Organization. Sandy and her husband, Rick, remodeled the sign by adding the lettering, repairing some wood damage and rebuilt it to be installed in concrete beside the highway.
Congratulations to the 5/6th GBB players and Coach Doug Seiler on their second place finish at the Little Miss Basketball Tournament at Wahpeton.
