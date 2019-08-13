News From the Past

From the Fairmount News:
30 YEARS AGO - Aug. 10, 1989
Keith Espelien of Spicer, Minn., has had better days as a truck driver. Monday, Aug. 7, wasn’t one of them. Espelien, hauling LP tanks for a company in Minnesota, pulled into the lot on the south side of Fairmount to unload tanks for Farmers Union Oil Co. He unhitched the trailer using a special hoist. However, as he was setting up to unload, the dollies sank into the ground so the left side of the trailer touched the ground, lifting the right rear wheels.
The Fairmount School will open its doors for grades one through 12 for the 1989-90 school year Tuesday, Aug. 29. This will be a full day of school.
