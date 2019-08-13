Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

News From the Past

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
News From the Past

This advertisement first appeared in the Aug. 10, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor file photo

From the Fairmount News:

30 YEARS AGO - Aug. 10, 1989

Keith Espelien of Spicer, Minn., has had better days as a truck driver. Monday, Aug. 7, wasn’t one of them. Espelien, hauling LP tanks for a company in Minnesota, pulled into the lot on the south side of Fairmount to unload tanks for Farmers Union Oil Co. He unhitched the trailer using a special hoist. However, as he was setting up to unload, the dollies sank into the ground so the left side of the trailer touched the ground, lifting the right rear wheels.

The Fairmount School will open its doors for grades one through 12 for the 1989-90 school year Tuesday, Aug. 29. This will be a full day of school.

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Load comments