News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - March 29, 1990
Sure, you know your alphabet, but do you know how to put letters together in the right order? Three Fairmount Public School students did – well enough to be first place winners in their school and participate in the Richland County Spelling Bee. They are Sherri Bernard, Danielle Ladwig and Shawna Krause.
The Fairmount concert band received two star ratings at the District 1 Large Music Group Contest at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton. The Fairmount mixed choir received two satisfactory ratings. The band played “Thunderdrum” and “Majestica” when receiving their star ratings.
