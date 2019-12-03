News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Dec. 4, 1919
Miss Mary Willprecht and Mr. William Hoefs, both of Duerr township, were married on Wednesday, November 26th.
On Thursday, November 27th, Leo Lynch of this city and Miss Margaret Ethel Durkin of Kansas City, were married at that place.
The 23rd annual masked ball given by the M. W. A. of this city was given on Wednesday evening, November 26th and attended by about 200 couples of dancers and a large number of spectators. There were a large number of good costumes and the only complaint heard was the hall was too small to accommodate the large crowd.
75 YEARS AGO - Nov. 30, 1944
Full-scale construction of rural power lines in Richland, Sargent and Ransom counties will be started as soon as materials and labor can be obtained after Germany is defeated.
Mr. and Mrs. Gust Muehler, who live west of Hankinson, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with many friends and attended services at the Lutheran Church in Hankinson.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Kadoun celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on October 15th.
50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 4, 1969
The weather began to warm during the latter part of last week and first the snow and then the packed dirt and snow along Wiley avenue melted away.
Santa Claus arrived in Lidgerwood Saturday afternoon and found some of his fans waiting. Since the Lidgerwood Chamber of Commerce fixed such a comfortable little house for him, he has agreed to spend Saturday afternoons in town until Christmas week.
Karen Strege is in St. Luke’s hospital in Fargo following an automobile accident. She suffered a fractured leg.
