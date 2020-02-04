News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Feb. 1, 1995
The Burkel Turkey Farm is beginning to take shape in rural Wyndmere. A shop is complete and a litter warehouse is almost done. A feed mill is 70 percent built. One finishing barn is about half done and two more are 25 percent finished.
The Richland Wildlife Club earned a record $4,000 Saturday, Jan 22, during the 21st annual Lake Elsie Fishing Derby, $1,500 more than the club has ever earned during the derby, said president Joe O’Meara.
Pete Harles, Lidgerwood, received a 25-year Length of Service Award from the National Weather Service. Pete is one of 230 observers across the state.
15 YEARS AGO - Feb. 1, 2005
All the little incidentals the Mantador Fire Department has had to work through changed with the addition of a new fire department building. The 2,800 square foot structure has two large overhead doors and is big enough to house their larger trucks.
Almost a year with “boots on the ground,” the 141st Engineer Combat Battalion is making plans to return home to North Dakota. Gov. John Hoeven announced last week that troops will be returning home some time in February.
10 YEARS AGO - Feb. 2, 2010
Freezing rain followed by heavy snow and wind caused power outages in a number of communities served by Dakota Valley Electric. At one point, there were 900 customers without power in rural communities throughout Sargent and Richland counties.
The Haiti earthquake sent aftershocks stretching as far as Wyndmere High School as students raised $175.97 in less than 10 minutes during halftime at a basketball game. Not done there, students raised $1,100 for Haiti relief efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.