News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Dec. 18, 1919
The labor problem is a big one in this country. During the past year, this office placed 641 men. That is not quite as many as last year, but this is a good many. The County Fair association hired a County Agent assistant during the past summer. This enabled the agent to go ahead with the regular County Agent work, while the assistant handled the labor situation.
In the state egg laying contest conducted by Ernest Peterson, poultryman of the Agricultural College, it is only the early hatched birds of both the general purpose and laying breeds of fowls that are given any creditable return in eggs. Anyone interested in having their chickens pay for their feed over winter by laying eggs, should hatch them as early as possible.
75 YEARS AGO - Dec. 14, 1944
For the second straight week World War II struck another shocking blow at home as word came yesterday to Mrs. Rose Maack that her son, 1st Lt. Lester Maack, has been missing in action since November 5 on Leyte. Mrs. Maack also received word in the past few days that her son Danny had been injured.
“Doug” Sasse has returned to Lidgerwood and will act as Depot Agent at the Geneseo Station.
50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 18, 1969
Robert Heitkamp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Heitkamp, received his bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering at North Dakota State.
The Richland County Commissioners voted to subsidize all ambulance service in this county.
Seldom has Lidgerwood seen such a crowd, mainly arriving in pickup trucks as came to this city to attend Visto’s sale Saturday. This sale lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next morning, cleaning out the former Haas Farm store building “to the walls.”
