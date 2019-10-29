News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Oct. 30, 1919
When the American Red Cross asks for the continuation of the support of the American people in its third annual membership drive to be held November 2 to armistice day, it will have the co-peration and assistance of all posts of the American Legion.
The State School of Science at Wahpeton is to have a big Farmers’ week and country life conference. The State department of agriculture and labor and several counties in southeastern part of the state are co-operating.
Nearly twenty-five dollars was the sum raised in the Lidgerwood public schools for the Roosevelt memorial to be erected near the scene of the last president’s old North Dakota home at Medora in the Bad Lands.
75 YEARS AGO - Oct. 26, 1944
Word has been received by the local Red Cross Chapter that Miss Grace Mildred Donehower, has arrived in Italy to serve the armed forces as an American Red Cross hospital recreation worker.
After losing to a strong Hankinson team in the annual homecoming game 25-14, the Lidgerwood Cardinals bounced back into the winning column with a stunning victory over Fairmount, 56-6.
50 YEARS AGO - Oct. 30, 1969
Farmers will receive a questionnaire in the mail in January 1970, for the first time, as part of a 1969 agricultural census. Questions will cover 1969 business.
Farmers who grew Waldron wheat under contract with the Richland County Crop Improvement Association have been released from the contract and are at liberty to sell the seed to anyone they care to.
Members of the junior class at Lidgerwood high school are rehearsing “The Skeleton Walks,”a mystery comedy to be presented in the Lidgerwood school auditorium Friday, November 7, at 8 p.m.
