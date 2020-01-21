Quantcast
News From the Past

This photo first appeared in the Jan. 18, 1990 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor archives

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Jan. 18, 1990

The Tenney 4-H Club received the title Outstanding 4-H Club of 1989 in Wilkin County recently for such things as a blood drive and entertaining at St. Francis Home. Members are Kari McMahon, Allison Gredesky Angie Rydell, Janelle Rubish, Megan Gredesky, Lisa McMahon, Sheri McMahon, Kendall Swanson, Jason Rubish, Ricky Berg, Julie Ehlert, Jennifer Gill and Chris Gill.

Wallie Hardie, Fairmount, president of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, discussed the marketing and future markets of corn in the United States and the world during Farming Plus Day in Hankinson. This event drew more than 75 corn growers from the area.

