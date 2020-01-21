News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Jan. 18, 1990
The Tenney 4-H Club received the title Outstanding 4-H Club of 1989 in Wilkin County recently for such things as a blood drive and entertaining at St. Francis Home. Members are Kari McMahon, Allison Gredesky Angie Rydell, Janelle Rubish, Megan Gredesky, Lisa McMahon, Sheri McMahon, Kendall Swanson, Jason Rubish, Ricky Berg, Julie Ehlert, Jennifer Gill and Chris Gill.
Wallie Hardie, Fairmount, president of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, discussed the marketing and future markets of corn in the United States and the world during Farming Plus Day in Hankinson. This event drew more than 75 corn growers from the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.