News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Sept. 25, 1919
Miss Helena Horovitz and Charles A. Kocourek, both of this city, were married on Thursday evening, September 18th, at the home of the bride’s parents, Rev. John S. Rood of Hankinson officiating. The wedding dress was white silk and lace and was the dress worn by her mother at her marriage.
At the Bohemian Hall on Thursday, October 2nd is Blaine Allen, Himself and His Famous Dance Orchestra. This promises to be a high class concert and a real treat for dancers as there will be dancing after the concert.
75 YEARS AGO - Sept. 21, 1944
The first day of hunting opened with the weather bright and clear, with hundreds of nimrods patrolling the roads, fields and sloughs for both ducks and pheasants. Hunting was “good” as usual. There was no wanting of local ducks as one couldn’t find a pothole or slough that didn’t have a duck of some kind.
Brig. Gen. L. R. Baird of Dickinson, chairman of the North Dakota War Chest budget committee, announced today that the state quota is $420,000. This money is to be raised in a campaign starting Oct. 2nd and helps support USO and 18 war-related agencies.
50 YEARS AGO - Sept. 25, 1969
Ottertail Power installed five new lights on Wiley avenue as a trial to see how much added light could be obtained. If citizens approve, the city council will replace old 11,000-watt lights with 21,000-watt fixtures
Members of Albert Mikesh’s orchestra furnished background music for two members of the famous Lawrence Welk group at the Valley City Son of Norway day.
After the dance, it was discovered someone wrote with paint on the walls, “Class of ‘69.” So far no clue has been received who did it. A reward has been offered by the school board, $50.
