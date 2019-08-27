News From the Past

From the Richland County News Monitor:
25 YEARS AGO - Aug. 24, 1994
A Greendale Township farmer is in deep water, and is asking county officials to help him find a solution. Jim Birchem said he has been experiencing serious damage to his farmstead from drainage that has gone on in that township without permits.
Contributions have made it possible for Dakota Estates Retirement Center to add on a few luxury items ... such as a backyard park, patio, chapel and a bus. An anonymous $10,000 donation has administrator Eldon Orth excited about the endless possibilities.
The U.S. government purchased 270 tons (almost 400 car loads) of pinto beans from North Dakota farmers to help war-ravaged Rwanda. Mueller Bean Co., Barney, is shipping about 13,600 kilo bags of pinto beans as part of the government program.
15 YEARS AGO - Aug. 24, 2004
Suspicious activity near a parked vehicle sparked interest of Game Warden Tim Phalen. He was busy checking fish at Mooreton Pond when he ran a license plate check and learned this vehicle was involved in a high speed chase two days earlier at Steele. The people inside were considered armed and dangerous.
Bill and Della Althoff reached a milestone that few couples ever achieve. They will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Aug. 28.
10 YEARS AGO - Aug. 25, 2009
Hankinson voters overwhelmingly supported raising the city’s sales tax from 6 to 7 percent to pay for half of the new community center.
Wyndmere Park Board is working to improve the Rock Garden Park. It would like to add another piece of equipment so more families will use the park. “We are in the middle of a fundraising project to purchase a Rainbow Play System structure,” said Mary Link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.