News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Dec. 28, 1989
The Norma L. Green Memorial Scholarship for Registered Nurses has been established for a Fairmount High School graduate or spouse by Charles Green, a 1951 FHS graduate now residing in West Fargo. The scholarship was established in memory of his wife, Norma, who died July 2, 1989.
Area superintendents and school boards may feel they need the wisdom of King Solomon to determine the course of action following the Dec. 5 defeat of Measures 3, 4 and 7. Decisions will be difficult to make as many superintendents and their schools are offering little more than bare bones programs.
