News From the Past

News From the Past
This photo first appeared in the Oct. 19, 1989 edition of the Fairmount News.

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - Oct. 19, 1989

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of tools from Herb Prochnow, rural Fairmount. According to the Sheriff’s Department report, Prochnow reported $140 worth of tools were taken from his pickup, which was parked in a field about 2 1/2 miles southeast of the junction of I-29 and Highway 11.

The sugar beet harvest in the area went well with average yields in the 17 tons per acre range, according to Tom Knudsen, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative agricultural manager. With the dry weather, most area farmers were done late last week.

