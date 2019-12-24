News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Dec. 25, 1919
Mary Bisek, widow of Frank Bisek, died on Sunday, December 21, after an illness of several months, aged 60 years. The deceased was one of the early settlers of this county, she and her husband locating on a homestead near this city many years ago.
Of America’s mighty war forces, 1,200,000 is estimated came from farms. Records indicate these farm-bred or farm-raised boys carried government life insurance amounting to over ten billion dollars. Nearly one-third cannot be reached by mail at their old home addresses. This fact shows the state of transition following the demobilization of our forces.
75 YEARS AGO - Dec. 21, 1944
Three brothers from Lidgerwood—Palmer, Stanley and Thomas Ulland—serving the United States in the war. As the nation lives through its fourth wartime Christmas of this war, parents, relatives and friends will turn anxious eyes away from the battlefront and will observe the day set aside to celebrate the birth of the King of Peace.
Although it legally suspended publication two years ago, the Fairmount News, which had been published from Wahpeton since then, has now ceased to exist altogether, according to an announcement in the News.
50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 25, 1969
The old Maack building went up in flames this week as Gerald Baker and a crew tore it down and made a bonfire of the pieces.
The Junior Chamber’s judges had a hard time selecting three winners in the annual Christmas lighting contest. They were out Sunday night and named six honorable mentions besides the cash winner. Getting $20 is Otto Thielman home, Mrs. Rosa Clark gets $10 for second and Joe Gauklers get $5 for third.
