News From the Past

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - Jan. 25, 1990
Final guidelines and entrance criteria for the Richland County Vocational Center Chapter of the National Vocational/Technical Honor society were approved at the Center’s board meeting in Fairmount. Dan Rood Jr., director of the Multi-District Vocational Center in Wahpeton, said members of this year’s senior class, who are enrolled at the Center, will be eligible for membership.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called to an accident. According to the report, there was an estimated $4,500 damage to a 1983 Chevrolet pickup driven by Kenneth Dozak, 39, Fairmount and an estimated $200 damage to a light pole he struck.
