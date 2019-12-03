News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Nov. 30, 1994
The Southeast Search and Rescue Team recovered 25 stolen compact discs while searching for evidence on a dive in the Wild Rice River west of Wahpeton. This marks the first work for the team since it first began training this fall, said Todd Pearson, team member.
Fairmount High School’s One-Act Play took fourth in the state competition. Play member Amanda Taylor received honorable mention at the Region 1 competition.
One former Wyndmere resident Al Breuer, who teaches at Hughes Junior High School in Bismarck, had the honor of having the school’s gym named after him.
15 YEARS AGO - Nov. 30, 2004
Dorothy Hanson was amazed when a number of students from Hankinson High School gifted her with an early Christmas present. They set up her Christmas cut-outs of life-size holiday figurines. “She didn’t have her decorations out last year and Christmas wasn’t the same without her,” said Whitney Medenwaldt, who is part of Julie Fischer’s FACS II class.
Law enforcement officials labeled a series of vandalisms as criminal mischief. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of suspicious fires that destroyed buildings in three different locations: Mooreton, Mantador and Fairmount.
10 YEARS AGO - Dec. 1, 2009
Hankinson kindergartners satisfied their sweet tooths in a special Thanksgiving feast with their teacher Cyndi Stein. Instead of having the traditional turkey, cranberries potatoes and the like, they ate turkey cupcakes, candy corn, potato chips, Cheetos and M&M’s.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol Southeast Region conducted a two-night operation in both Richland and Sargent counties. Twenty-nine warning citations were issued during this sobriety checkpoint.
