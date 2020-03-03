News From the Past

Quantcast
This picture of Fairmount Pheasant basketball player Steve Schmit first appeared in the March 1, 1990 of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor archives

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - March 1, 1990

Fairmount’s Steve Schmit scored 30 points Feb. 20 to surpass the 1,000 career point mark. The achievement came during the Lidgerwood game in Fairmount when Schmit scored 30 points to bring his total to 1,021. The tally helped Fairmount topple the Cardinals in the process with a 78-74 final score.

Alex Stephen Beach was the first baby born at St. Gerard’s Community Hospital in Hankinson this year. He is the son of Steve and Becki Beach of Fairmount.

The Fairmount Women’s Literary and Civic Improvement Club chose Curt Holstein as outstanding sophomore at Fairmount High. Darrin Ennen is alternate.

