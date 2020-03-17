News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - March 18, 1920
It is again our sad duty to record the passing of another Richland county pioneer. Mrs. Fritz Milbrandt died at her home in Waldo, southeast of this city, Saturday, aged 82 years, 10 months and 2 days. She had been failing for the past couple of months and the end was not unexpected.
Members of St. Philip’s congregation are making preparations for the silver double jubilee to be given Tuesday, March 23, in honor of the twenty-fifth anniversary of Rev. Jos. F. Studnicka’s ordination to the priesthood and also of his pastorate of St. Philip’s church.
75 YEARS AGO - March 15, 1945
Mrs. Ervin Prochnow had generated two irons preparatory to doing some ironing. She had filled the irons from a jug of gasoline and when she lifted the container the bottom fell out and the explosive liquid ignited immediately from the flames in the irons. She died a few hours later from burns she received.
Gilbert Meyer, when leaving for work at the Soo coal chute, discovered the Peter Scheller home was on fire. He awakened the family, consisting of four, Mrs. Peter Scheller and three children, aged 6, 5 and 1 1/2 years, and by so doing very likely prevented a tragic accident.
50 YEARS AGO - March 12, 1970
The Hankinson Pirates, in their first tournament victory since 1959, grabbed off the district 1 top prize by defeating Wyndmere in tournament finals at Wahpeton 56-51. Hankinson edged Wyndmere in rebounds. Mike Paulson snagged 10 rebounds.
Up to the present time, rural mail delivery could not be extended to families living within one-half mile of this post office. To improve the postal service, the Post Office department has announced that rural mail delivery may now be extended to customers living one-quarter mile or more from this post office.
