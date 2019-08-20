News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor:
25 YEARS AGO - Aug. 17, 1994
As a small child, Lambert Studzinski wanted to be a fireman, working on the big red fire trucks running through Chicago. He also had another dream, one that has made his life rich with blessing for the past 54 years. Studzinski dreamed of becoming a priest. He announced he will be retiring soon.
The old Lidgerwood jail is getting a new home — at last. Contractors began working in July on an addition for the Law Enforcement Museum at Bonanzaville.
Goldie Aarfor, 86, Lidgerwood, observed the 50th anniversary of her initiation into Order of the Eastern Star.
15 YEARS AGO - Aug. 17, 2004
Congress might not have been in session, but Sen. Byron Dorgan worked his way through rural North Dakota to discuss jobs and honor World War II veterans. A number of veterans were present in Hankinson to listen to Dorgan.
Former rivals find themselves on the same side of the football with the cooperative venture for the Hankinson and Fairmount-Campbell-Tintah football teams. Instead of the Pirates and Rebels competing, they will be known as the Titans.
The 16 and under Zukies took third place in the state tournament.
10 YEARS AGO - Aug. 18, 2009
Southeastern North Dakota spent the entire month of July averaging about 78 degrees. The last 90-degree day was in June until a scorching 94-degree day Wednesday sent people to the lake or pool.
Lidgerwood has been pulling together after fire destroyed a business and damaged adjacent buildings. The community is frustrated after months of cleaning, painting and renovating to see vandals tried to throw rocks through two windows on a historic building.
