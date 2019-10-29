News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Oct. 26, 1994
The Wayne Robey and Nancy Kraemer family has much to be thankful for. Their farm home and all their possessions were lost in a fire Oct. 1, but Nancy and her daughter Amber, 10, were able to get out of the smoke-filled house unscathed.
Nostrils flare, hooves strike the ground in impatience, mane whips in the wind. The city of Wyndmere saw a re-enactment of mail being delivered by Pony Express when Postmaster Luke Dusek decided to kick off the “Legends of the West” postage stamp first day sales by holding this event.
15 YEARS AGO - Oct. 26, 2004
Fairmount voters will be deciding a number of issues when they vote Nov. 2, especially whether the city will become a Home Rule City and adopt a city sales tax.
Three area men are running for election to two seats on the Richland County Commission. They are Tim “Soup” Campbell, Joel Dotzenrod and Dan Thompson.
Senior voters in Hankinson say a number of issues they rely upon have been ignored in this political race, namely Medicare benefits, the rising cost of prescriptions and healthcare standards.
10 YEARS AGO - Oct. 27, 2009
The Red River Basin Commission is attempting to gather data from the flood of 2009, which differed in so many ways from the catastrophic flood of 1997. The commission is using people’s experiences, concerns and ideas in the first phase for long-term flood control.
The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warriors needed to make a strong statement on the football field during the second round of playoffs. They beat Kidder County 28-12.
The battle between Hankinson and New Rockford-Sheyenne left little ground for momentum. In a game all about winning, Hankinson beat NR-S 28-26.
