News From the Past

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Nov. 27, 1919
When we went into the war, the whole country assumed the fighting spirit. Many were the heartaches as our boys sailed away, but these were changed to smiles when they came back again—all but seventy-five thousand. We still sigh over those death lists and justly so, for these were men in the prime of life. There is another threat on the lives of young manhood and womanhood —tuberculosis. Why should we not keep on fighting now that we have learned how?
The school nurse in Ward County found that the children in a certain family were very backward in school. They just could not keep up. It was thought they would have to be sent to a school for defectives. The school nurse after examination, recommended the children be given a liberal supply of milk—they caught right back up.
75 YEARS AGO - Nov. 23, 1944
Chas. E. Miller, of dark complexion, 5-foot-five, with a penchant for writing $12 checks in the name of Henry Helmer, fleeced two local grocery men, Jake Haas and Frank Sabotta, out of twenty-four dollars.
S. Sgt. Walter A. Strege, Lidgerwood, received the Air Medal for “exceptionally meritorious achievement while participating in bomber combat missions over occupied Europe. The courage, coolness and skill displayed by this man reflects great credit upon himself.”
50 YEARS AGO - Nov. 27, 1969
Kathy Kay Retterath, 17 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Retterath, was voted “Miss Congeniality” at the Miss Wahpeton Contest held last week.
The Civic Center was crowded when square dancers from the Indian school at Wahpeton came to perform.
Peter J. Haas, long time manager and owner of the Lidgerwood International Harvester store, sold his building and business to Visto’s Inc.
