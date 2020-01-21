News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Jan. 22, 1920
The basket ball games played by the high school basket ball teams against Fairmount on the local floor Friday evening resulted in a victory and a defeat. The boys won the long end of a 48-8 score. From the time the game started the local boys shot baskets at will, and the visitors were unable to put up any defense. The girls team did not fare so well.
During the present week a nation-wide drive is being made for subscriptions to the Jewish Relief Fund. Conditions among members of the Jewish race in the old countries are appalling and there is no more worthy cause at this time than the relief work being carried on.
75 YEARS AGO - Jan. 18, 1945
Pfc. Harry Bresnahan, who died from wounds received during battle in Southern France, has been posthumously awarded the purple heart.
The League introduced a bill which will enlarge the powers of The Bank of North Dakota in making real estate loans to individuals who shall have served in the military forces of the United States at any time on or before September 16, 1940. The bill introduced has authorized the bank to make loans up to one-half the value of the land, plus the amount of the part of the loan guaranteed by the United States.
50 YEARS AGO - Jan. 15, 1970
Two hundred new books have been purchased by the Mother’s Club of St. Francis Grade School. These represent every grade level and many subject areas
Albert R. Tiegs of Hankinson is recuperating at his home after suffering from cold and exhaustion after trying to shovel out his car when it became stuck.
Four-way stop signs will be installed at both intersections on 1st Ave. SE, the main school students’ crossings. At present, the only requirement is that motorists stop when students are in the crosswalk.
