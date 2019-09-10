NEWS FROM THE PAST

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - Sept. 7, 1994
For seven years an area corn grower has been heavily involved in making decisions which affect the growers in the state. His efforts and enthusiasm are being recognized further away than he expected as Wallie Hardie, a corn producer from Fairmount, was elected to chair the National Corn Growers Association.
A Sept. 15 board meeting is being planned by ProGold Limited Liability Company to narrow down a site for its proposed corn plant.
Overcoming a rough first half was all the momentum the Wyndmere girls basketball team needed to defeat Oakes 47-42 in overtime.
15 YEARS AGO - Sept. 7, 2004
Direct Grain has state-of-the-art drying equipment and the capacity to store half a million bushels in their Wyndmere facility. This corporation, run by brothers Randy and Bill Mauch, received a license to purchase corn.
Sixteen were on the Lidgerwood Ambulance Service last year. Today there are nine. “We need responsible people to join,” said squad leader Diane Wisnewski.
Mary Frolek is a new teacher at Lidgerwood Public School. She is the librarian and seventh grade teacher.
10 YEARS AGO - Sept. 8, 2009
Bobcat officials announced they were closing the Bismarck plant by the first of the year and moving the majority of jobs to the Gwinner plant.
The Wyndmere Community Center board is holding a fundraiser. The building may only be 15 years old, but water has caused the floor to bubble and tiles to crumble in places.
Hankinson Homecoming candidates are Garrett Stein, Megan Tiegs, Dwight Anderson, Chloe Wahl, Gabby Thompson, Angel Kordovsky, Mara Pankow, Adam Medenwaldt, Danny Hangaard and Riley King.
