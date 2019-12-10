News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Dec. 11, 1919
The fourteenth decennial census begins Jan. 2. In cities the population enumerations will be completed in two weeks and it is expected that the enumeration on farms will be completed within 30 days.
The local high school boys’ basketball team won its first game at Fairmount by a score of 14 to 5.
Petitioners collected over 12,000 signatures and will be filed with the secretary of state at Bismarck today, initiating four new laws to be voted on at the state wide election, which will be held on March 16 next.
75 YEARS AGO - Dec. 7, 1944
The Em. and Reformed Church of Hankinson observed their 55th anniversary. The church was organized in October 1889.
With less than two weeks remaining in the Sixth War Loan, state, county and district committees are appealing to all citizens to take every possible step to assist.
In a statement issued by the Bell Telephone company, they report that the territory served by the company in North Dakota, 37 percent of farms have telephones. In the territory served by the Hankinson exchange, 26 percent of farms have telephones.
50 YEARS AGO - Dec. 11, 1969
A petition with 13 local signatures was presented to the Board of Education. Several parents pick up children when school dismisses at the same time the buses are loading on the west side of the school. It seems as though children have been darting between buses directly in the line of traffic with at least one near miss.
R. S. R. Electric Cooperative of Milnor has announced a Christmas outdoor lighting contest open to all its members in the Richland-Sargent-Ransom areas.
Research work done at the University of Nebraska on 50 tractors shows that noise levels on all models tested was high enough to cause hearing damage.
