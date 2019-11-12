News From the Past

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - Nov. 13, 1919
Willie Pelvit, 15-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Pelvit, formerly of this city, was shot and killed while hunting rabbits a short distance from Breckenridge.
Martial law in the coal mining district of North Dakota have been declared by Governor Lynn J. Frazier because of failure of coal mine operators and striking miners to reach an agreement last night. The proclamation allows the lignite mines to be reopened at once so that the people of the state are supplied with coal as soon as possible, and that any person interfering with the mining or transportation of coal be arrested.
75 YEARS AGO - Nov. 9, 1944
Four of Peter M. Krump’s children were injured in an auto accident on the highway near the Kinn farm.
Twenty-six boys registered for membership in the newly organized Cub Scouts. The troop is sponsored by the Commercial Club and D. W. Cressey is Cub Scoutmaster. The Cubs have four Den Mothers, at present, and Mr. Cressey is desirous that more sign up.
President F. R. Roosevelt was re-elected president of the United States for a fourth term, winning over Governor Dewey by approximately three million votes.
50 YEARS AGO - Nov. 13, 1969
A 1959 Pontiac, belonging to Harold Fenske, caught fire about one-half mile north of Hankinson on Co. Hy. 1. The fire, which started in the area of the motor, was extinguished by the firemen, but only after considerable damage to the front end of the car.
Farmers Insurance Group is seeking four sets of twins, age 18 through 21, to ride our float in the 1970 Tournament of Roses parade.
Sally Hipp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Hipp of McClusky, former residents of Hankinson, was awarded Letters of Commendation for high performance in the 1969 National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
