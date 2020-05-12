News Monitor is ‘small but mighty’

North Dakota’s top newspapers were recognized in the North Dakota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Both the News Monitor and Daily News took top honors once again.
After winning 66 awards — 36 in news and photography, and 30 for advertising — the News Monitor won the NDNA Sweepstakes award, while also taking second place in overall design excellence. The Daily News won 35 awards for news and photography, and 24 advertising awards, also taking Sweepstakes and third place in general excellence.
The awards were announced Friday, May 1. The annual convention was originally scheduled to take place this month in Bismarck, when the awards are traditionally announced, but with the coronavirus crisis it was decided to postpone the industry convention to later in the year, and announce the winners early.
All awards are made in five circulation categories: large dailies, small dailies, large weeklies, medium weeklies and small weeklies, for work done in 2019.
“Like many events this year, our North Dakota Newspaper Association awards ceremony was different than in the past as awards were given via a virtual presentation. I am extremely proud of our staff and the quality of work being produced,” said Publisher Tara Klostreich.
The News Monitor won 24 first-place awards in various categories, which spotlights the hard work undertaken by staff, said Managing Editor Karen Speidel.
“We emphasize ‘local, local, local’ in the News Monitor each and every week. We have a small staff compared to many of our peers. I still consider us small but mighty. I am proud of the work undertaken by the News Monitor,” Speidel said.
And the winners are …
Speidel won first place awards in reporting series for stories written about Lidgerwood’s drive to build a new grocery store, in feature reporting on a story about Delmer “Stuffy” Steffens for standing proud in front of the U.S. flag, our Point of View — also written by Frank Stanko and Turner Blaufuss — in feature series for work spotlighting “Down the halls” at area schools and in government reporting for a story on North Dakota nursing homes losing millions in the wake of state cuts.
Other firsts were awarded to Speidel in spot news on a story about an apartment fire above Post Hardware in Hankinson, for the News Monitor sports page, in sports feature for a story about being the coach’s wife, for sports column about the hard work area athletes have undertaken during their sporting season, in personal column - serious with a column entitled “Here is my grown-up Christmas list to Santa,” and for informational graphics.
Speidel took second place in agricultural photo, sports photo, for the News Monitor Community page, special news section, with our annual Santa letters, personal column - humorous, sports reporting with a story on Tri-State football looking to make their mark and agricultural coverage for a story on farming disaster by degrees. Third-place awards were won in feature photo, news photo, headline “Here come the boys of swing,” editorial and government series on stories about community partnerships.
Speidel also won honorable mention for her Question and Answer in feature series.
Staff come up big
Stanko took first place in agricultural coverage for a story about “Women in the fields.” He earned several seconds, including in spot news photo for a picture of a fire hitting a downtown Wahpeton landmark, in business news reporting with “It isn’t easy having 4,000 bosses at once” and in government reporting for “Why does Richland keep abandoning its bridges?” He took third place in spot news for a story on a boiler starting a fire at PrimeBoard.
Advertising Managing Diana Hermes earned various awards, including four firsts — promotion of newspaper - readership for her Thanksgiving special, promotion of newspaper - advertising for “Small Town, Big Community,” political ad for the North Dakota GOP District 26, and apparel ad with Indigo. She took second in vehicle ad, single ad, small space ad, agricultural ad and entertainment/liquor ad. She took third in promotion of community, health care ad, financial ad and was honorable mention in food ad.
News Monitor Advertising Rep Abby Weight took first in agricultural ad with an advertisement that featured Minn-Kota Ag, health care ad while promoting Twin Town Villa, ad series with advertisements about Terrace Lanes, entertainment/liquor ad that featured Chahinkapa Zoo and vehicle ad promoting Berger’s Body. She took third in home/gardening ad, and was honorable mention with use of color, financial ad and outdoors/sports ad.
Ad Rep Savannah Paulson took third place in entertainment/liquor ad, food ad and was honorable mention in single ad.
Production Manager Candace Engstrom took second place in promotion of community.
Reporters Paige Rudick took third place in agriculture coverage, while Katie Betz took third in business news reporting.
Staff took first place in best web site, while Engstrom and Speidel took first with the annual baseball cards in signature page. Speidel, Daily News Managing Editor Carrie McDermott, Stanko, Rudick and Engstrom took first with Women in Business for special news section.
Seconds were awarded to Paulson, Speidel and Engstrom in signature page, Speidel and Stanko in reporting series and with Speidel, Stanko and Rudick in government series. Thirds went to Hermes, Engstrom and Speidel in signature page, Engstrom, Speidel, Hermes and Weight in special ad section and to Speidel, Stanko and Rudick in sports series.
