News Monitor wins 34 Better Newspaper awards

News Monitor, which serves southern Richland County, North Dakota, and its surrounding area, won 34 awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association (NDNA). Better Newspaper Contest winners were announced Friday, May 7.
Wick Communications, parent company of News Monitor and Daily News, received a total of 94 Better Newspaper Contest wins through its Southern Red River Valley papers.
“I am very proud of our team winning a number of NDNA awards during the pandemic and to be listed among the best newspapers in North Dakota in each category,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “This shows the dedication of each team member, who work hard to produce quality news and advertising for our communities. Daily News’ general excellence award is a special award and a big honor. The newspaper is judged front to back. Congratulations to my team.”
Daily News once again too a top Better Newspaper prize. The paper, which serves Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding area, came in first for general excellence in its field. Daily News’ excellence honor was one of 60 awards the paper earned for news, photography and advertising in 2020.
“I’m very proud of our team and the consistent, excellent work they do, day in and day out,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “I want to congratulate them for their professionalism during a difficult last year and rising to the challenge to continue producing quality news and advertising products on a variety of platforms.”
Daily News, in addition to its general excellence award, won 35 awards for news and photography, and 24 advertising awards. News Monitor won 13 awards for news and photography, and 21 advertising awards.
Former News Monitor Editor Karen Speidel came in first place for reporting for “Coronavirus shears sheep industry.” Speidel also came in second place for her feature series, “It’s all about the people.”
News Monitor received third place for the editorial, “Will we exhibit the best of humankind?” The paper also came in third place for its submitted editorial pages.
Reporter Tris Anderson and Speidel were recognized for agricultural coverage. His “Farmer for life” was a third place winner and her review of “2019 in ag — ‘It’s stupid to even consider farming again’” was a first place winner.
Production Manager Candace Engstrom, McDermott and the News Monitor staff came in third place for “Celebrate the Season,” a special news section.
News Monitor came in third place for overall design excellence. Specific wins included McDermott in second place for designing the Goodlife page, “Higher Ground.” Speidel received honorable mention for designing News Monitor’s sports page on March 10, 2020. Speidel also came in first for the informational graphic, “Reopening America.”
Advertising Manager Diana Hermes won third place for feature photography when she covered the “Parade held honoring St. Gerard’s staff & residents.”
Anderson’s picture story, “90 years old, still combining,” ran in Daily News and was a first place winner for its category. Anderson also came in third place for agricultural photos with “Farmer for life.”
Ashleigh Hubrig and Hermes were recognized for their food advertising. Hubrig came in second for “Econofoods Meat Department” and Hermes got an honorable mention for “Hotdog & Pop.” Hubrig was a third place winner in the entertainment and liquor category with “Econofoods Liquor Store.”
Hermes was a first place winner for vehicle ads with “Hardware Hank,” followed by “Smith Tread and Tire,” a second place winner for Hubrig. Hermes earned honorable mention for apparel ads with “Hankinson Drug” and second place for home and gardening ads with “Emery’s Greenhouse.”
Hermes was a second place winner for outdoors and sports ads with “Post’s Hardware.” Hubrig received an honorable mention for “Manock Meats.”
Hermes’ ad for “Nails by Vikkie” earned second place for its category. It was followed by “Big John’s Auto Repair,” which won Hubrig third place. In the financial ads category, “Lincoln State Bank” won Hermes third place.
For health care ads, Hermes’ “5 Star Rated” came in second place. “Perry Miller,” a political ad, earned Hermes second place. Hubrig came in first place for agriculture ads with “Minn Kota Ag.”
Hubrig and Hermes were recognized for use of color in advertising. “Econofoods Gas Station” won Hubrig first place, followed by “Thank you to our staff,” which won Hermes second place.
The women were also honored for promotional advertising. Hermes came in first with “Southern Valley Living” and Hubrig came in third for advertising “Recruitment/Employment Packages.” In the promotional advertising to benefit readership category, Hermes and Arianna Appell came in third place. Finally, Hermes came in third place for the community promo, “Labor Day.”
Better Newspaper Contest awards winners are chosen from five circulation categories: large dailies, small dailies, large weeklies, medium weeklies and small weeklies. Industry representatives in Wyoming judged this year’s contest, NDNA stated.
We congratulate all the winners in the NDNA Better Newspaper Contest.
