Thirteen area heroes were honored and draped in Quilts of Valor at a Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day celebration at the Mantador, North Dakota, VFW.
Following a supper catered by Hills 210, Richland County Veteran Service Officer Mary Vetter shared information and resources about veteran benefits. She recognized all of the veterans in the audience for their service before the Quilts of Valor ceremony began.
“Veterans, for your service to our nation, we salute you. Our thanks to each of you on Veterans Day,” Vetter said. “You are the personification of patriotism, self sacrifice and dedication to our country. We would also like to recognize your families for the sacrifices they, too, have made.”
Ginny Buck, member of Red River Quilters Quilts of Valor, began Thursday’s ceremony. Quilts of Valor is a national organization dedicated to honoring and providing comfort to U.S. veterans. Since its inception in 2003, over 250,000 quilts have been awarded to servicemen and women.
Buck, Claire Althoff and Kairouan Moffet presented Bill Krause, Allan Lingen, Dan Thompson, Paul Langseth, Paul Berneking, Allan “Tex” Goerger, Joseph Miller, Lyle Prochnow, Neil Prochnow, Keith Keuhl, Dave Ohm, John Lingen and John Hauschild each with a Quilt of Valor. The vets were called to stand in front of the crowd as their dedicated quilts were held behind them. After a brief synopsis of their service, the men were enveloped in the quilts.
Each quilt has three layers, Buck said. The first layer is the top and represents the community and individuals brought together to piece it. The second layer is the batting, which represents warmth, comfort, peace and healing. The backing represents strength and supports all the layers. The fourth part is the label which lists the members who used their talents to piece together each quilt.
“May your Quilt of Valor be a healing and a comfort to you for your sacrifice,” Buck said.
Lyle Prochnow was drafted into the army in 1968 during the Vietnam War and stationed on the border between North and South Vietnam. He remembers the exact amount of time he was in the country: one year, five days and 23 minutes.
Neil Prochnow joined the army in 1969 during the Vietnam War and was stationed in the Central Highlands. He was part of the main detail in the invasion of Cambodia. He received the Bronze Star for Valor and a Purple Heart.
Keuhl joined the army in 1969 during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Whiskey Mountain, Phanphin and Eusphis. Keuhl’s son also joined the military and was killed in action in Iraq in 2007.
John Lingen joined the army in 1968 during the Vietnam War and was stationed at the Cambodia border as part of the patrol and armoured personnel carriers. Lingen said most days were uneventful, which was good.
Ohm served in the Marine Corps as a sergeant E-5 during the Vietnam War. He did two tours in Vietnam, the first to serve on fire support bases north of DaNang, and the second to various assignments including retrieving downed pilots unable to return to their carriers.
Hauschild joined the army in 1969 during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Phuloi as a perimeter guard and field artillery gunner. Because he was a “farm kid,” it was assumed Hauschild knew how to do repairs, so he was tasked with fixing helicopters.
Krause, 90, served in the army as a corporal during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed overseas in Germany and France as military police and enjoyed the opportunity to travel.
Allan Lingen served in the army as a specialist fourth class during the Vietnam War. He was also stationed in the Tactical Operations Center in the demilitarized zone in Korea, and maintained contact with the guards at their posts.
Berneking was drafted into the army in 1969 during the Vietnam War and was stationed overseas for 11 months. He was transferred to a cavalry division and sent home early due to deactivation. He served a total of 21 months in the army.
Miller joined the navy in 1987 and trained sonar technology and electrical schooling. He was assigned to the USS Vandegrift after 18 months. His ship was tasked with searching for other ships carrying weapons to Iran.
“This means more to me than the medals I’ve ever received,” Miller said of his quilt.
Goerger enlisted in the army while he was still in high school in 1956 to serve in the pack mules unit, but six months later, the unit was deactivated and replaced with helicopters. He was stationed in Germany where he became a staff sergeant.
Langseth joined the army in 1971 and was stationed in Pusan, Korea, and served as a medical supply officer for the army hospital and dental clinics. On his weekends off, he provided medical services to disadvantaged Koreans.
Thompson served in the air force, undergoing 53 weeks of pilot training. He was advised to request an O-2A aircraft to Vietnam. There, he served as a forward air controller and gave close air support and flew pilot rescue missions.
“Your service to our country is honored, and this gift is an expression of gratitude and meant to thank you for the sacrifice you made on behalf of the American people,” Buck said.
