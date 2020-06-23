2020 Car and Bike Run coming July 11

The annual Cares for Cancer 2020 Car and Bike Run is still being held July 11, but with social distancing in place. The event is conducted by the 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. The goal of Cares for Cancer is to make a difference by aiding those who may be struggling with medical expenses due to illness.
Usually a spring fundraising event is held at the Hankinson Community Center, but was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“We hope to raise as much as we can because we weren’t able to have our yearly benefit in March,” Whitney Link, one of the members said. ”So being able to grant individuals has been an issue since we are trying to get as many people as we can.
“Our main event is in March and that’s our Cares for Cancer benefit,” Link said. “Where we raise most of our funds to be able to grant out throughout the year, and then we have a bike run in the summer and in November we have our wine and beer event.”
According to their website, the funding for the organization comes solely from their generous donations from surrounding communities, businesses, and individuals.
Registration for the annual Car and Bike Run starts at 1 p.m. and the event starts at 2 p.m. at The Nest in Hankinson on Saturday July, 11. There will be stops in New Effington, Lidgerwood Bar and Lounge, Geneseo, Wyndmere Back 40, Mantador VFW, and then back to the Nest, where a meal will be provided. Registration for the event is $25 per person.
“We are asking that people social distance and keep COVID in mind,” Link said.
The mission of Cares for Cancer is to “make a difference by helping others meet their medical needs with compassion because we care,” according to their website.
“We’re hoping to raise enough money to get us to our beer and wine event in November, so that we can continue granting,” Link said.
Any donations or involvement in Cares for Cancer is important to those who need the funding to fight their illness, so it’s great if you can contribute wherever you can, she added.
For any additional information e-mail Jaime Krump at jaime@ideaone.net or Tara Steffens at tjsteffens04@yahoo.com.
