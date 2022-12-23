As we approach the end of the year, it is time to look back on how things have been. 2022 has been a busy time for Richland County and many changes have been made. To help reflect on 2022 at the News Monitor, I have put together my top five favorite News Monitor articles. Some are on the list because they represent a larger type of article, others I just had a ton of fun putting together. They are listed in no particular order and there are many stories from this year that deserve to be on this list, but there just wasn’t enough space.

Checking out libraries.



Tags