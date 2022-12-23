As we approach the end of the year, it is time to look back on how things have been. 2022 has been a busy time for Richland County and many changes have been made. To help reflect on 2022 at the News Monitor, I have put together my top five favorite News Monitor articles. Some are on the list because they represent a larger type of article, others I just had a ton of fun putting together. They are listed in no particular order and there are many stories from this year that deserve to be on this list, but there just wasn’t enough space.
Checking out libraries.
I am a little biased, I love libraries. I grew up a couple blocks away from my local library and spent a lot of my time biking there to check out new books. When I found out that Library Week was coming up, I jumped on the opportunity to visit local libraries, talk to librarians and find out more about them.
This article was one of my favorites because of the passion the librarians I spoke with had about reading and their libraries. Being able to talk to someone who is actively passionate about what I am interviewing them about is one of my favorite parts of this job. Because of this, the Library Week article made it into my top five.
Pirates search for state
I do a lot of sports coverage. Every week I try to make it to all the home games I can no matter what sport is in season. This spring, at the end of the Hankinson-Fairmount-Campbell/Tintah-Lidgerwood-Rosholt [HFC/TLR] Pirates softball season, they were headed into tough region playoffs. With some of the biggest hitters in the state, Kindred and Central Cass, the team could have easily gone for an early elimination.
However, the Pirates struck back and pulled off an upset against Central Cass, one of the top teams in the state that had been exchanging state championships with Kindred for years. While I wasn’t able to attend the game, when I got into the office and saw the score, I was thrilled. By following the team the whole season, I saw their ups and downs. I saw the nervousness around playing a team like Central Cass. Pulling off the upset was one of my favorite sports moments in my first year at the News Monitor, giving the story, “Pirates search for state,” a place in my top five.
An old place where children rest
Moving to Richland County, I immediately started looking for the hidden places. Remote spots that are filled with history and mark themselves out as part of the area. When I first heard about the Divet Cemetery, it was in the context of some lawn care equipment being stolen from it. However, the site itself was worth a story.
Being able to find a little peaceful place hidden by trees and filled with history is a magical experience. Reading about the history of Richland County, the Divet family and the children buried in the cemetery helped me understand the area more. “An old place where children rest” was based around such a fascinating place that I had to put it in my top five stories.
Good soup
Some of the most fun stories to write are found in the Goodlife section of the Daily News. Sometimes, when I write one, it is also put into the News Monitor. These stories can be about anything – local attractions, interesting people or fun events. There is a lot of freedom in these. Enough freedom that I was able to write an entire story telling people how to make a soup that I don’t even know how to make.
Being able to share my personal experiences and writing with the community, and hearing people reach out and share their experiences is one of the most amazing aspects of the job. This story saw so many people reach out to me. Some were sharing recipes, others talked about traditions they had. The response “Good soup” got is what helped land it in my top five articles of the year.
Having fun while getting stuck in the mud
After I first moved to the area, I looked up the best things to do for fun in the area. The number one result was a top 10 list that included visiting a flagpole and going to church. While I am all for that, it isn’t exactly what I was looking for. When I got here I found that there is a lot to do in Richland County. I wish I could put every event, fundraiser, party or other activity I saw on here but I have been to too many to count. I decided to put this article, about Vinnie’s Mud Bog, as my choice.
The environment I was in while writing this piece was so unique. It was energetic, celebratory and as muddy as it gets. Seeing people come in from all around to enjoy this event was an amazing experience.
Being able to be a part of something so unique is why “Having fun while getting stuck in the mud” made it onto my top five articles of 2022.
Is there anything I missed? Was there a story or event that stuck out to you? Or do you have something you think could make the list next year? Reach out to me at levij@wahpetondailynews.com to let me know what you think of the list or send me future story ideas.