Richland County 4-H serves over 100 youth from across the county. The program is designed to help children grow and learn. Part of growing is being able to put that growth on display.
4-H Achievement Days returned July 15-16 at the Bagg Bonanza Farm in Mooreton, North Dakota, to help students display everything they have learned and done over the past year. The event featured a horse show, livestock judging, and 420 projects completed by local youth
“It is about giving those kids the confidence they need to be productive adults when they get older,” Family Community Wellness and 4-H Youth Development Agent Ronda Gripentrog said.
Projects completed could be a part of many different categories, including animal science, teen art, photography and much more.
4-Hers who submit projects stand before judges and answer questions regarding what they did and what they learned.
Awards were given based on the projects completed. Awards ranged from white ribbons, meaning there could be improvement, to grand champion ribbons, which meant that the project would be able to progress to the state level.
Projects which made it to the state level are able to be displayed at the state fair later in July.
“Last year I did a clothing review and I went to state for that. It was a really great experience. I got to model the outfit that I designed and I got to meet other people,” Hankinson 4-H member Sofia Hanson said.
Hanson was able to qualify to go to state again this year for her project in the fashion category.
The judging of projects is not based solely on the quality of the final project. Many are given awards for what the participant learned. Being able to sit down and speak with the judges gives the youth a unique opportunity to explain what they have done.
“It is fun. The people who ask you are really nice. I felt confident about the questions,” Hankinson 4-H participant Camden Wahler said.
Achievement Days also hosts a variety of animal shows with horses, livestock and birds. This year the bird show was moved to being done by video in order to prevent the spread of disease.
Allison Krause and Samantha Dotzenrod from Wyndmere, both participated in the horse show on Friday, July 15.
“You have to wash them, practice pivots, trotting and getting your horse to respond to you,” Dotzenrod said.
Both Dotzenrod and Krause participated in the Showmanship at Halter events.
“There are a lot of things you don’t normally teach them. My horse was a little tired today I guess,” Krause said.
4-H achievement days was put on with the help of Bagg Bonanza Farm and NDSU.
