712 vaccines administered to date in Richland County

Kayla Carlson, the health services director at the Richland County Health Department, updated the county board of commissioners on vaccine rollout at the Tuesday, Jan. 19 county commission meeting.
Seven hundred-twelve vaccines have been administered to date in Richland County, Carlson said.
“Every dose we’ve been given we’ve been able to put back out, we haven’t had any go to waste or any that we weren’t able to use,” Carlson said.
The health department is administering the Moderna vaccine, which provides 10 doses per vial, News Monitor previously reported.
The reason 712 doses have been administered instead of 710 is because the diameter of the needle used to administer the vaccine can result in extra doses being drawn from the vial.
Commissioners praised Carlson and the health department on the rollout of the vaccine.
“I applaud you for what you’ve accomplished,” Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said.
At this point approximately 6 percent of Richland County residents over the age of 18 have been vaccinated, based on the United States Census Bureau's population estimate in 2019.
The county is now moving into phase 1B from phase 1A, Carlson said.
Phase 1A prioritized healthcare workers. Phase 1B begins with the vaccination of people 75 years and older.
Last Tuesday, Jan. 12, a clinic was held in Mooreton. It completed vaccinations for individuals in phase 1A and began vaccinating people 75 years and older.
Healthcare workers and others eligible in phase 1A who missed their opportunity to get vaccinated during phase 1A are still eligible to be vaccinated, Carlson said.
The county commission also unanimously approved the health department’s request for an additional $50,000 in funds.
“If you guys can stay on top of this like you are, if you think that’s enough that’s fine, but do not be bashful about coming back to us,” Ehlert said.
The department plans to use $30,000 for wages of additional staff it intends to hire to make the vaccine rollout more efficient. $10,000 will be used for advertisement through mail, radio and television.
The remaining $10,000 will be allocated for renting a facility to administer the vaccines. The venue will preferably be a large, centrally located facility where vaccine recipients can properly social distance as vaccine recipients are required to sit for 15 - 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
“If we can get it (the vaccine) out one day sooner because of marketing … and have a central location that literally could save a life,” Commissioner Nathan Berseth said.
No vaccines are occurring the week of Monday, Jan. 18, as the health department currently does not have any vaccine. The health department anticipates receiving 200 doses of vaccine the week of Jan. 25, Carlson said.
“I’m excited for the next month, we’re going to be interested and excited to get this rolled out,” Berseth said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.