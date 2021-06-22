Last week, 70 young men from across North Dakota traveled to North Dakota College of Science in Wahpeton to participate in the 78th North Dakota Boys State.
The event was held from June 13-18. For the first time in the history of the event, high school juniors and seniors participated in the event.
At Boys State participants learned about government functions, disaster management, media production and more from hands-on activities and experiences.
“In addition to this ‘learning by doing’ process, delegates have the opportunity to experience speeches and debates from visiting dignitaries,” North Dakota Boys State stated.
Guests at the event included North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, state House Assistant Minority Leader Alisa Mitskog (DNPL-25), North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jon J. Jensen and many more.
Ian Busche, an incoming senior from Hazen, North Dakota, was sworn in as the 2021 Boys State Governor.
“North Dakotans want quality education, strong infrastructure and clean energy without being taxed into oblivion. North Dakota was built on energy production. It is still essential to our economy even today. Many things can be done to start the shift to a greener North Dakota,” Busche said during his inaugural address.
Ian Busche was one of several Boys State participants inaugurated Tuesday, June 15. Participants traditionally represent a political party and American city or region, as well as their North Dakota hometowns. The full list of elected individuals includes:
• 2021 Gov. Ian Busche, Federalist-Denver, Hazen, North Dakota
• 2021 Lt. Gov. Rylan Vibeto, F-St. Louis, Minot, North Dakota
• 2020 Gov. Granger Dick, F-Denver, Lisbon, North Dakota
• 2020 Lt. Gov Paul Whitaker, F-Chicago, Mayville, North Dakota
• 2021 Secretary of State Landon Allex, Nationalist-Denver, Horace, North Dakota
• 2021 Agriculture Commissioner Anthony Wanner, N-St. Louis, Fargo, North Dakota
• 2021 Attorney General Omkar Jarajapu, F-Honolulu, West Fargo, North Dakota
• 2021 State Treasurer Aidan Sears, F-Honolulu, Wheatland, North Dakota
• 2021 State Auditor Josiah Scott, N-Chicago, Cooperstown, North Dakota
Local participants included Samuel Elliot, Chase Evans and Jace Steffens, all from Hankinson,
“This annual learning experience for young men across the state provides them with a unique understanding of government and public service,” said Sen. John Hoeven, a member of Boys State’s 1974 delegation. “It helps expand the students’ knowledge of not only how our system of government functions, but also on the need for citizen participation. We live in the greatest nation our world has ever known, and with that privilege comes the responsibility for we the people to actively engage in the governance of our society.”
