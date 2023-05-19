An impassioned educator can make major impacts in 24 years. Often, they start traditions, push the community towards success and shape generations of students. In the more than two decades that Anne Biewer has been in education in Hankinson, she has done it all.
Biewer has been an active part of education in Hankinson for decades. Originally, she worked at the covenant in Hankinson before transferring to Hankinson public school. Now, at the end of the 2022-23 school year, Biewer is hanging up the lanyard and retiring.
“I come from a very large family. I want to spend some time with them, they live all over the U.S. My husband is retiring too. We want to spend time together. We both have jobs that require long hours but now we will be able to go out and do things together,” Biewer said.
When Biewer started college, she didn’t know exactly what she wanted to do. But, with time, she found herself in education and it was exactly what she was looking for.
“When I was going to college I had no clue what I was going to do. It just went in this direction. My aunt was a teacher in Minneapolis, so I got to go in her classroom and help. That sparked interest and now I love what I do,” Biewer said.
One of the things Biewer is most known for is her ability to put on school-wide programs and bring the community together through events. She has helped organize celebrations of alumni, holiday programs and end of the school year programs. However, to Biewer, the most special event is the veterans day program.
“Doing the veterans program was really special. It was a great feeling working with the lunch ladies to do a meal for the veterans. We are very honored to be able to do that for our community. When I do these, the goal is to get 100% of students involved in the program,” Biewer said.
Biewer’s impact on the school, and her legacy moving forward, has not gone unnoticed by the people around her.
“Anne has gone above and beyond caring for all of our students and staff. One of her greatest joys has always come from providing a positive educational experience for students so they will have good memories of their years at Hankinson Elementary,” Hankinson elementary teacher Connie Theede said.
Theede, alongside other members of the Hankinson Education Association, celebrated a group of retirees and people leaving Hankinson this year. Among the celebrated individuals was Biewer.
“The Hankinson Education Association honors staff who are retiring with a social gathering in appreciation for their years of service to the school,” Theede said.
While Biewer is planning to take some time to travel and visit family, she will still be a part of the Hankinson community that has supported her for years.
“I would like to share, several years ago, almost 10 years ago now, I had cancer. The staff and the students were amazing. They put on a benefit for me, there were so many people there. That is the kind of staff I am working with here. These are folks who care,” Biewer said.
This summer, Biewer plans to continue tending to the elementary school garden that she had a hand in creating.
“This summer I am still doing the elementary garden. Still have the apple orchard, I will probably stay involved with the school in any capacity they need me and work with the school,” Biewer said.
The future is open for Biewer, she will be able to travel, spend time with family and put as much energy as she wants into whatever she wants. But, no matter where she goes, or what she does, Biewer will always be a Pirate.