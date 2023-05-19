An impassioned educator can make major impacts in 24 years. Often, they start traditions, push the community towards success and shape generations of students. In the more than two decades that Anne Biewer has been in education in Hankinson, she has done it all.

Biewer has been an active part of education in Hankinson for decades. Originally, she worked at the covenant in Hankinson before transferring to Hankinson public school. Now, at the end of the 2022-23 school year, Biewer is hanging up the lanyard and retiring.



