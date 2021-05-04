A beautiful, sunny day on Lake Elsie

Anglers took to Lake Elsie in Hankinson on Friday, May 1 for a day of sunshine and good fishing for the Gary Gabbert Fishing Derby sponsored by the Richland County Wildlife Club.
Approximately 40 two-person teams lined the shores of Lake Elsie in boats before bolting out to get the heaviest catch of the day. Participants won the derby by catching the largest weight of game fish.
Richland County Wildlife Club President Terry Puetz said he was happy with how the event went.
“Our permit allowed us to have 40 teams, so that turned out well. Weather wise, that turned out well for us too,” Puetz said.
The weather was abnormally hot, reaching a temperature of 86 degrees Fahrenheit, in stark contrast to the ice fishing derby held in February, which had a standing temperature of -6 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of -27 degrees.
Paul Berg and Roger Schiltz won first with a total weight of 11.5 pounds. Kole Lee and Blandon Teberg placed second with a total weight 10.7 pounds. Scott Erickson and Leroy Rinnels placed third with a total weight of 10.16 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.