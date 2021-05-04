A beautiful, sunny day on Lake Elsie

Two anglers cast their lines on Lake Elsie during the Gary Gabbert Fishing Derby.

 Tris Anderson | News Monitor

Anglers took to Lake Elsie in Hankinson on Friday, May 1 for a day of sunshine and good fishing for the Gary Gabbert Fishing Derby sponsored by the Richland County Wildlife Club.

Approximately 40 two-person teams lined the shores of Lake Elsie in boats before bolting out to get the heaviest catch of the day. Participants won the derby by catching the largest weight of game fish.

Richland County Wildlife Club President Terry Puetz said he was happy with how the event went.

“Our permit allowed us to have 40 teams, so that turned out well. Weather wise, that turned out well for us too,” Puetz said.

The weather was abnormally hot, reaching a temperature of 86 degrees Fahrenheit, in stark contrast to the ice fishing derby held in February, which had a standing temperature of -6 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of -27 degrees.

Paul Berg and Roger Schiltz won first with a total weight of 11.5 pounds. Kole Lee and Blandon Teberg placed second with a total weight 10.7 pounds. Scott Erickson and Leroy Rinnels placed third with a total weight of 10.16 pounds.

