Live auction items included a bottle and key. Each bottle had a key attached to it. Bidders could get the bottle they liked and at the end of the auction they would try their key on a gun lock. Whomever's key worked got to keep the gun.
Live auction items included a bottle and key. Each bottle had a key attached to it. Bidders could get the bottle they liked and at the end of the auction they would try their key on a gun lock. Whomever's key worked got to keep the gun.
Cares for Cancer doesn’t just give money when they provide grants to folks dealing with chronic illnesses. They also provide hope and relief.
Kurt Hodges, who’s wife Trista Hodges was diagnosed with cancer, found that receiving one of the many grants that Cares for Cancer provides helped relieve some stress for his family.
Each month Cares for Cancer provides a $500 grant to someone from the community that is dealing with medical bills. In order to support this practice, the non-profit raises funds through a variety of avenues. Their largest fundraiser is the Cares for Cancer annual benefit which was hosted Saturday, March 25.
“These are some of our nicest donations, with everything that people have brought in. With Covid, we have had some hardship years but people came back and really supported us stronger than ever,” Cares for Cancer co-founder Tara Steffens said.
The event brought in hundreds of people from Hankinson and beyond to help keep the program running. Money was raised through donations, silent auctions, gun boards and more.
“The auction seems like every year it is more and more. Until it is all over and the next day I can’t say how much we made,” Steffens said.
The auction gave guests the chance to pick up some major prizes including art, a fire speaker and the chance to win a gun.
Throughout the night a silent auction took place in the back of the Hankinson community center. Items for this were donated and included Pirate merchandise, gift baskets and more.
Gunboards were set up as another fundraising option. Prizes included a variety of guns and a brand new grill.
“It has been filling up pretty quick. This (the grill) and the pistol are doing the best,” Jeremy Steffens, who ran the board for the grill, said.
Putting on the event went smoothly this year. With over a decade of experience the 25 member Cares for Cancer team is able to put it on as easily as ever.
“We are a well oiled machine. We don’t need a ton of preparation anymore. We are used to it. We do the same thing every year,” Cares for Cancer co-founder Jamie Krump said.
At the event guests were served a fresh cooked meal, provided by Brother’s Barbeque, who volunteered their time to cook for the benefit.
“To us it is exciting. Anytime we can get out into our community and do something, especially for a cause like this, it is really awesome. The more the merrier is the way I look at it,” Pat Anderson of Brother’s Barbeque said.
Throughout the night over 600 pieces of meat were cooked and served. Guests had the option of steak or chicken with sides and a dessert.
Things closed with the live auction where the whole crowd gathered to place bids on some of the biggest items. Even with the benefit going into the night folks stuck around to show their support.
“Attendance is up. Every year it seems people stay longer and longer. They come earlier and they stay later. We just keep our crowd for the whole night,” Tara Steffens said.
While the annual event has come to an end, Cares for Cancer is just getting started with the work they are going to do this year.