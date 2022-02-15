A day of giving

Since childhood, we are often told it is important to give. Whether that is to neighbors, relief funds or charities, giving is one of the most basic and caring things people can do.
It is from the spirit of generosity that Giving Hearts Day was founded. The day was started by the Dakota Medical Foundation in 2008 and encourages people to help local nonprofits. In its first year, the entire day saw $500,000 raised. On Feb. 10, 2022, over $26 million was raised for a variety of causes.
Among these was St. Gerard’s Community of Care. St. Gerard’s has been participating in Giving Hearts Day since its inception and has relied on donations given on that day to fund staff, renovations and more.
The group celebrated the day with a variety of activities. Over the past week, they held a “guess the baby” game. Staff and residents submitted baby photos and people had to guess which baby picture went along with which person.
Voting has been taking place for the Giving Hearts Day King and Queen. The winners were Donald Leinen and Bernice Tesch, who will be able to ride on St. Gerard’s float in the Fourth of July parade.
The childcare center also chose a prince and princess, and it turned out to be all of them. Each child was given a crown or tiara and named a prince or princess.
St. Gerard’s also had a photo booth, a scavenger hunt and a variety of games alongside a special meal served that day.
This year, St. Gerard’s raised $101,900. While this was less than they have raised in the past, the funds will help the organization greatly.
The group plans on using the money to counteract the rising costs of staffing in the industry and to fund a project that has not yet been finalized.
“I think that Giving Hearts Day is phenomenal. There would not have been the money raised had it not been for Dakota Medical,” St. Gerard’s Administrator Jill Foertsch said. “Thank you to all of the donors, we are very appreciative of all of your commitment.”
The children of St. Gerard’s childcare program will be putting together thank you cards for donors who helped give on Giving Hearts Day.
St. Gerard’s is just one of many organizations that take part in Giving Hearts Day. Many nonprofit organizations rely on donations from events such as this to fund their community service.
Other organizations that participated include Make-A-Wish North Dakota, The Great Plains Food Bank and NDSU’s Nursing School.
Over 40,000 people donated on Giving Hearts Day, and in doing so, broke the record for the most money raised on any Giving Hearts Day since its inception.
