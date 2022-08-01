Hankinson’s main street was filled with festivities Friday, July 29. The town’s annual Summerfest returned to help celebrate the summer. The event was put on by the Hankinson Commercial Club.
When the festival first started, it was a summer solstice celebration. However as years went on, scheduling changes caused the event’s date to drift and eventually it was renamed Summerfest.
The event brought out activities for both kids and adults including pedal car races, a bounce house and face painting.
“We are trying to raise money for the Washington D.C. kids who are here today to go on a trip to D.C.,” face painter Danielle Hubrig said.
As part of the fundraiser, the group offered face painting, games and mini- manicures. A football toss was set up for adults who could enter to try and throw a football through a target. Anyone who made it through would be able to take home half the money raised through that event.
The main attraction for the event were the various emergency responders doing outreach. Curious children were offered the chance to explore a fire truck and police cars. The Richland County Sheriff's Office even brought out a police dog for youth to meet.
“It is nice to have some of the law enforcement here so the kids get to meet the policemen, the deputies and stuff. The firemen are here. It is a good community event,” event organizer Todd Buck said.
The first responders who were at the event were there to explain what they do and their role in the community. As a part of that, they chatted with locals, sold burgers and had a drug awareness stand.
“We kind of explain to the kids what it is we do. Whether that's the sheriff's department, the fire department, the ambulances. They can go in the vehicles, pet the dog, they can do a number of things. They have some games going. It is a good deal for the kids,” Richland County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl said.
The street was blocked off for the event, but people were still racing through it. Pedal car races gave both children and adults the chance to see who was the fastest. The pedal cars were sponsored by local businesses who had their logo on their car. The event was sponsored by Freedom Comfort LLC, owner Brian Taylor said.
“They run down and run back, the fastest time wins. We have first, second and third place prizes but everybody wins a prize for at least trying,” Taylor said.
Planning for Summerfest started around a month before the event took place. Much of what is featured at the event is carried over from previous years, according to event organizer Todd Buck.
“It takes a lot of volunteers. The companies that come and the people to move stuff. It basically all donated,” Buck said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.