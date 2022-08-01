Purchase Access

Hankinson’s main street was filled with festivities Friday, July 29. The town’s annual Summerfest returned to help celebrate the summer. The event was put on by the Hankinson Commercial Club.

When the festival first started, it was a summer solstice celebration. However as years went on, scheduling changes caused the event’s date to drift and eventually it was renamed Summerfest.



